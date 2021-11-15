VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College is moving forward with a plan for two commencement ceremonies next year after the college’s board of trustees approved the move during their regular meeting Monday at the college.
The two ceremonies would be in the afternoon of Saturday, May 7. About 50-60 graduates would attend each ceremony with three-to-four guests each in the Center Stage Theater. Separate ceremonies would be held for nursing, law enforcement and ASM tech graduates.
Trustees of the college looked favorably on the plan at their regular meeting Monday. Discussion was short, and no concerns were raised.
WSCC held no commencement ceremony in 2020. This year, the college held eight ceremonies in the Center Stage Theater over a three-day period.
At the meeting, Board Chair Sherry Wyman said she thought continuing ceremonies in that vein was a good idea.
“It was such a pleasure to participate in the ones this year. Something new and different,” Wyman said. “It was a pleasure to see how much the students enjoyed it, as well.”
A reception is proposed to be held after the ceremonies in the Schoenherr Campus Center, where students would receive a gift bag.
The plan was put together by a committee of staff and faculty. The committee was comprised of:
- Mark Kinney, vice president of academics and student services;
- Ted Malt, director of performing arts and professor of music;
- Craig Peterson, media services and learning technical coordinator;
- Darby Johnsen, dean of arts and sciences; and
- Jill Sweet, director of advising and registrar.
While commencement speeches were pre-recorded during this year’s ceremony, the plan for next year involves live speeches.
Staff member of the semester
The staff member of the summer semester was announced to be Wanell Cabot, dean of occupational programs and administrative assistant to the nursing and criminal justice programs.
A comment included in Cabot’s nomination said she goes “above and beyond her job duties” and “is the smiling, welcoming, knowledgeable face of” multiple programs.
The comment also said that Cabot was often in her office during the pandemic, even when it was permissible to work remotely.
Intern success story
Trustees heard from Alora Sundbeck, an ASM Tech Early College student who had a summer internship with the Portage Lake Watershed Council.
Sundbeck said that chemistry, statistics, botany and humanities classes she took through West Shore Community College set her up for success in the internship.
What made her most successful were her professors, she said.
“In high school, I was a normal student,” she said. “Now at West Shore, I’m a straight-A student because (my professors’) drive … makes me want to go above and beyond.”