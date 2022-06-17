The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees will consider budgets for the upcoming fiscal year and several curriculum changes when it meets at 4 p.m. Monday in the John M. Eaton board room.
A public hearing on the budgets will be held before the meeting at 3:45 p.m.
The board will consider approving budgets for the general fund, capital fund and auxiliary fund for the bookstore, catering, ice arena and recreation services.
The general budget includes expenditures totaling $14,389,455 and expenditures totaling $14,246,397.
The auxiliary fund is budgeted for $580,259 in revenue, including a $96,000 transfer from the general fund, and $728,423 in expenditures.
The capital budget includes expenses for projects such as the college rebranding; electronic locks, parking lot and lab upgrades for the Tech Center; and a board room renovation.
Trustees will also consider implementing a new paramedic program, as well as modifications to 11 other programs. A certificate and associate degree in office information systems is set to be deactivated.
Other business
On Monday, the board will also:
- consider an instructional agreement between the college and its faculty association;
- hold the first reading of a policy requiring prompt readmission of students who go on military leaves of absence;
- appoint an alternate representative to the Michigan Community College Association Board of Directors; and
- introduce two new employees: Director of Library Services Patti Skinner and Director of Financial Aid Candace Henry-Schroder.