The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees will consider budgets for the upcoming fiscal year and several curriculum changes when it meets at 4 p.m. Monday in the John M. Eaton board room.

A public hearing on the budgets will be held before the meeting at 3:45 p.m.

The board will consider approving budgets for the general fund, capital fund and auxiliary fund for the bookstore, catering, ice arena and recreation services.

The general budget includes expenditures totaling $14,389,455 and expenditures totaling $14,246,397.

The auxiliary fund is budgeted for $580,259 in revenue, including a $96,000 transfer from the general fund, and $728,423 in expenditures.

The capital budget includes expenses for projects such as the college rebranding; electronic locks, parking lot and lab upgrades for the Tech Center; and a board room renovation.

Trustees will also consider implementing a new paramedic program, as well as modifications to 11 other programs. A certificate and associate degree in office information systems is set to be deactivated.

Other business

On Monday, the board will also:

  • consider an instructional agreement between the college and its faculty association;
  • hold the first reading of a policy requiring prompt readmission of students who go on military leaves of absence;
  • appoint an alternate representative to the Michigan Community College Association Board of Directors; and
  • introduce two new employees: Director of Library Services Patti Skinner and Director of Financial Aid Candace Henry-Schroder.

Justin Cooper

