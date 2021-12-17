A proposed location for an orchard on the West Shore Community College campus will be considered by the board of trustees at their meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 in the John M. Eaton Board Room.
The orchard is recommended to be placed in the southwest corner of the campus, between a maintenance building and the auto repair and maintenance center.
If the trustees approve of that location, nutrients will be added to the soil and trees could be expected there in April. Irrigation and fencing will be installed, WSCC President Scott Ward wrote in a memo to the trustees.
At first, the orchard would be about two-tenths of an acre, enough space for 24 fruit trees. Eventually it would expand to a half acre with 50 fruit trees, Ward wrote.
The orchard, which would contain fruit trees and wildflowers, would provide educational opportunities for several college programs and the broader community, he wrote.
Wildflowers could demonstrate the benefits of bee pollination and beekeeping, and Michigan State University offers classes on pruning, plant pathology and irrigation that could benefit from the orchard, he wrote.
MSU Extension and the Mason-Lake Conservation District could use the orchard to teach about orchard maintenance, pesticide and herbicide application, and disease, he wrote.
The conservation district has offered to donate apple and pear trees for the orchard. Agriscience staff from the West Shore Educational Service District would manage the orchard with a WSCC representative, according to Ward.
Other business
On Monday, the trustees will also:
- Consider approving the fall 2021 graduate list;
- Establish dates for meetings and board activities next year; and
- Be introduced to two new hires: Web and media design specialist Cameron Foggo and Allied Health coordinator and advisor Karen Zischke.