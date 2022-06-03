West Shore Community College’s Board of Trustees will hold meetings on Monday to certify this year’s tax levies, establish employee compensation and negate a possible millage reduction.
Trustees will meet to certify the tax levy at 5 p.m. in the John M. Eaton board room in the administrative and conference building.
The plan is to levy the maximum allowable millage rate of 3.0806 mills, split between operations and capital improvements.
Just before that, at 4:45 p.m., the board will hold a public hearing regarding a possible Truth in Taxation reduction to the college’s millage rate.
That reduction is set to be negated at the 5 p.m. meeting, when trustees will consider a resolution to levy 0.0981 mills. Otherwise, the millage rate is set to decrease by that much due to property value increases, costing the college $347,640.
The trustees will also consider adopting a new model for compensating employees. The model adjusts employee placement on the grid, proposed grid increments, and changes “to the long standing mindset of a strict ‘years of service’ model,” according to a memo in the agenda packet.
They’ll also consider approving a three-year bargaining agreement between the college and its educational support personnel, as well as compensation adjustments for administrators, adjunct faculty and student workers.
DONATION
Trustees will consider accepting the donation of 12 prints by deceased Manistee artist Leslie Laskey, a portfolio project called “Relics.”
Created around 2005, the prints were donated by Robert and Marion Rorich of Manistee.