Trustees of West Shore Community College will discuss whether to move forward with plans to purchase Camp Douglas Smith, a 73-acre former summer camp, during their regular meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18.
The camp’s proximity to the Manistee National Forest and sand dunes provides “a unique outdoor learning laboratory with housing,” suitable for ecology, biology, writing and art classes, WSCC President Scott Ward wrote.
Discussions with the camp’s owners began over six years ago. The college has managed camp operations, including two Google Startup weekends, a writer’s workshop and group camps for several summers, Ward wrote.
Camp Newaygo, a year-round retreat facility, has expressed interest in operating summer camp programs there and managed the camp this summer to gain operational experience, Ward wrote.
An appraisal of 42 acres of the camp and all camp buildings came in at more than $1.2 million in spring 2020. An owner donation of $1.6 million with a pledge of $100,000 each year for six years is expected to help with the cost.
If the board approves the idea, Ward will get more necessary information, such as a baseline environmental assessment, a survey, list of easements, needed capital improvements and any restrictive covenants.
Power outage
Ward will deliver a report on a power outage that kept campus closed for the first four days of the fall semester.
The outage also kept the college’s remote learning system offline, preventing any form of instruction.
A lightning strike damaged underground power lines leading to the Technical Center and Auto Repair and Maintenance Center in the evening of Aug. 30.
Ward wrote that all costs from the power outage will likely be covered by insurance. Costs are approximately $100,000, up to an additional $20,000, he wrote.
Repairs include new electrical lines running to both buildings. The line to the Tech Center is estimated to be roughly 50 years old, and the other line was originally for a temporary classroom building.
Additional proposed improvements include installing switch gears in future buildings to isolate them from the power grid.
The remote learning system going offline “increased the conversation and interest” in moving some resources to cloud-based platforms that wouldn’t have been affected by the outage, Ward wrote.
The outage highlighted the college’s “problematic” emergency alert system, which was already in the process of being updated, Ward wrote.
New board member
The board will consider appointing Ludington resident Lyndsay Earl to fill the seat left vacant by former trustee Bruce Smith’s resignation this summer.
Earl would fill the vacancy through Dec. 31, 2022, the remainder of Smith’s term. If approved, her first board meeting would be Nov. 15.
Earl is a 12-year member representative of the Michigan Milk Producers Association and promotion and education representative for the Mason County Farm Bureau.
She grew up in Mason County on her family’s 100-year-old dairy farm, she wrote in a letter to the board.
New hire
Former Mecosta County Undersheriff James Taylor has been hired as the director of criminal justice.
Taylor has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, including with the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety.
In a letter to the search committee, Taylor wrote that he has 21 years of experience in a field training officer program and has spent the last 10 years supervising.
“As a FTO coach and a leader, I have always had a commitment to the highest professional standards,” he wrote in a letter to the search committee. “It would be an honor and a privilege to produce outstanding professional candidates.”
Facilities master plan
The board will consider approving a master plan for the college’s facilities that identifies continued work on the Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center as its top priority.
The master plan and choosing a priority are required to receive state funding for building projects.
The training center was opened in Free Soil in 2019. Courses on criminal justice and emergency services are taught there.
While the training center was identified as the No. 1 priority, the actual order that projects are done in can be affected by “funding sources and availability, timing, disruption and coordination of other ongoing projects,” Ward wrote.
Fume hood replacement
The board will consider approving a $137,843 bid from Quality Air Service of Kalamazoo to replace obsolete fume hoods in the Arts and Sciences Center.
Fume hoods enclose work areas and protect the surrounding environment from toxic gases. The college’s existing fume hoods don’t meet current energy standards and can’t be updated or repaired, Ward wrote.