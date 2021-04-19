MANISTEE — Trustees of West Shore Community College toured the Manistee Downtown Education Center after holding their meeting its newly renovated building Monday.
The education center, located at 400 River St. in Manistee, was a Glik’s location before WSCC purchased the building in 2019. Once it opens, it will host WSCC classes and events, as well as office space for local businesses. Tenants already include Northwest Michigan Works! and the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce.
Class will be offered at the center beginning in WSCC’s fall 2021 semester. Crystal Young, director of the WSCC Business Opportunity Center, said a student will be able to obtain a full business skills certificate with only classes taken at this location.
Left of the main entrance, a row of cubicles and conference rooms with windows viewing River Street leads to a 12-station computer lab. The room will double as a training room for Northwest Michigan Works! as well as a WSCC classroom and features multiple levels of overhead lighting.
A new elevator descends to an unfinished downstairs area, still strewn with tools and hardhats, that will house the Manistee County Community Foundation. There, a wall of windows along the Manistee River will give access to a deck overlooking the water.
Laura Heintzelman, president and CEO of the foundation, joined the meeting through Zoom to thank the board for its “transformational investment in downtown Manistee,” which will “be a hub and a catalyst for many collaborative efforts … to serve our community in new ways.”
The building’s renovation comes along with 18 new public parking spaces accessible from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. While touring the downstairs, WSCC Board Chair Sherry Wyman noted the “surprising amount of light” in a covered parking garage.
The first floor of the education center has been open since January and the downstairs should be ready for occupancy by summer, WSCC Executive Director of College Relations Tom Hawley said.