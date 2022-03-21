The in-district cost of attending West Shore Community College should be increased by $5 per credit hour, the college’s trustees agreed Monday.
That would be a 4.55% increase over the current cost of $110 per credit hour, leaving WSCC where it stands as the least expensive of Michigan’s smallest 10 community colleges.
Trustees gave input on the proposed increase during their regular meeting Monday and are expected to vote on it at a future meeting. Only the in-district rate was discussed.
Trustee Richard Wilson asked “how necessary” a tuition increase was. WSCC President Scott Ward replied that while federal pandemic stimulus would likely keep the college “propped up” next year, inconsistent rate hikes can be a slippery slope.
“The danger that you always see … is you’re never going to make up those 0% (increases),” he said. “It puts us further behind when we stop seeing those props.”
Trustee Sherry Wyman agreed that regular increases were prudent.
“If we do the consistent increase, that keeps us from having to do a bigger one when all the props are gone, and there’s no guarantee on how long those will last,” she said.
The administration recommended either a $4 or $5 increase. Wyman said $5 is “probably not out of line,” while Trustee Anthony Fabaz said it was “right on.”
“I don’t think we have to worry about any criticisms in the negative,” Fabaz said. “I think $5 is a pittance when you compare it to the other schools.”
Yearly in-district tuition increases have averaged 3.33% since 2009, according to data provided by Ward. The last time tuition was not raised was the 2020-21 school year, and before that it was the 2009-10 year.
This year, WSCC students will be receiving federal stimulus payments from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. Students should get at least $20, some could get “considerably more” based on their needs, Ward wrote in a memo to the board.
Other business
Trustees set off-campus locations for their April and November meetings. The April 18 meeting will be in room 119 of the Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center, and the Nov. 21 meeting will be in classrooms 121 and 122 of the Manistee Downtown Education Center at 400 River St.
They also named five community members and an organization who are to be honored during the college’s 55th anniversary dinner on Thursday, May 12. They are Mike Ennis, James Jensen, Raymond Plank, Carolyn Schnepel and Bruce Smith, as well as Hardman Construction.