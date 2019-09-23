VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College unveiled a new outdoor sculpture Saturday by the late local artist Manieere Dawson.
“We are excited to share the Manieere Dawson sculpture with the community,” said Scott Ward, WSCC president.
The sculpture is nine feet tall, bronze and titled “Daedayl,” and it is the latest edition to the colleges growing collection of Dawson’s work.
The sculpture was funded by a financial gift donor Dr. Andrew Riemer.
“We are grateful for Dr. Riemer’s generosity and support of this project,” Ward said.
