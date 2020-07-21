Tuition will remain the same as last year it was decided during a West Shore Community College Board of Trustees meeting that was hosted both in-person on campus and via Zoom.
A quorum of the board was in the college’s board meeting room while two other members were taking part in the meeting via Zoom, the video-conference application. Dr. Anthony Fabaz and Richard Wilson took part via Zoom.
After a decade of incremental increases, the board accepted the college’s recommendation to keep tuition the same as last year.
“I think times being what they are, we need to do what we can to help our local citizens like our capital millage rate low,” said Board Chair Bruce Smith before the tuition freeze passed unanimously. “I think it’s greatly needed and appreciated.”
Opening in fall
WSCC President Scott Ward said the college’s COVID-19 task force has worked to adapt to the most recent executive order requiring the wearing of face masks indoors. Ward the college continues to obey and enforce the rules as it can.
It, also, has been working with other entities around the region, and Ward was confident about how things looked for the fall
“I think we’re all set to open in the fall. We’ll continue to meet with our partners. We are working with West Shore ESD to make sure that our planning and their planning work together,” he said. “Our plans that we developed in June align nicely with guidelines with what districts have to work with (from the state).”
Performing Arts
WSCC Director of Performing Arts and Professor Ted Malt updated the board on the variety of projects his area has worked essentially since the shutdown took place in March.
“These haven’t been easy times,” he said. “Everybody is going to through these problems. We’ve been urgently and diligently working to have a plan in place. My goal is to engage the community, students and donors membership. We want to be true liaisons to the community.”
Malt said it was his recommendation that all arts events take place virtually for the remainder of 2020 and then work toward in-person events in 2021. He said he’s been in contract with various partners, from those at other colleges and universities to area school districts, to work on arts education and programming.
Malt mentioned that opportunities are being created to connect students to Grammy Award-winning musicians at Michigan State. Opportunities are also coming together for students — both in the theater program and outside of it — to get instruction via clinics and workshops with Second City, the improvisation comedy enterprise. The wind symphony, jazz band and other musical features with the college will also be working on a virtual program, he said.
Once 2021 hits, Malt mentioned that if social distancing rules continue on, the college’s Center Stage Theater could only seat 46 people where 257 typically could be. The college has worked with the Ramsdell Theatre to host a partnership of shows in Manistee so more people may be able to enjoy them.
Projects
Ward said the water tower on the campus was up, and he believed it should be completed by the end of July.
The Manistee downtown project also was on a track to be completed in the fall. Ward said it was delayed seven weeks by the shutdown.
“It has been going since mid-May. We anticipate in mid-October (is when) that project will be completed. We will be able to occupy it, I’m hoping, for around Nov. 1,” Ward said.