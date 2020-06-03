The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on West Shore Community College’s Performing Arts Series, and the college is working to evaluate the situation in order to determine the best path forward.
The college announced last week that large group rehearsals, concerts and other events planned for the summer and beyond will continue to be suspended until Oct. 12, and plans are being developed for alternatives to Performing Arts Series in order to keep the series going, no matter what the coming months hold.
However, pending a re-evaluation that will take place in mid-August, plans could change and things could resume sooner if it’s safe to do so, according to Performing Arts Series Director Ted Malt.
“If things look like they’re getting better in August, we’re happy to start face-to-face (programing), but if things don’t change, we have to have a plan for alternate programing,” Malt said. “I don’t think anyone really knows (what’s going to happen), and that’s why we’re putting a plan in place.”
Malt told the Daily News in a phone call that the Oct. 12 date was put in place to give the college enough time to plan and coordinate.
For more of this story, please purchase a print edition or access to our e-edition.