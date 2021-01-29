VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College’s licensed practical nurse (LPN) and registered nursing (R.N.) students have achieved a 100-percent first-time pass rate for the 2020 National Council Licensure Examination.
Thirty LPN and R.N. students, who graduated from WSCC’s nursing program, participated in the exam. The college’s director of nursing Shelley Boes said there with more hurdles and restrictions to confront than usual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering those restrictions, she said it was a remarkable achievement.
“Student success is attributed to student and faculty dedication. We are so proud to have a 100-percent first-time pass rate for both our LPN and R.N. programs. To achieve this at a time of unprecedented stress on healthcare systems and protocols is a nod to the quality of instruction our faculty provide and the hard work of our students,” Boes said.
The NCLEX exam is used by state boards of nursing around the country for testing proficiency and granting licensure. After first completing WSCC’s state-approved education program, which provides the necessary curriculum clinical training for patient care, most students choose to take the exam to obtain their LPN license or R.N. licenses.
“Since our first graduates in 1968, we have a great reputation for preparing students to serve in healthcare settings throughout our region,” said college President Scott Ward. “I congratulate the latest nursing students who successfully overcame many hurdles, in past months, to earn their license.”
