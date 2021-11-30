AMBER TWP. — The West Shore Educational Service District Board of Education appointed Stephanie Reed and Josh Snyder to the Ludington Area Schools Board of Education during a special meeting late Tuesday morning.
Board members Vincent Greiner, Jim Dittmer, Mark Forner and Irma Hinojosa all voted yes in a roll-call vote. Board member Cathy Becker attended the meeting virtually on Tuesday, making her unable to vote on the appointment, and board members Shirley Chancellor and Ellen Kerans were not in attendance.
Both Reed and Snyder were elected onto Ludington's board during the 2016 general election. Both were unopposed. The two served on the board since that date.
The contention with their seats is both Reed and Snyder needed to sign an Acceptance of Office form within 10 days of the Nov. 8, 2016, general election. Instead, both signed the acceptance when they took their oaths of office in January 2017.
Both Reed and Snyder needed to be appointed back onto the school board via the West Shore Educational Service District.
“It is hard to imagine the board making a determination that was different from the voters did back in 2016," said WSESD Superintendent Jason Jeffrey. "Looking at those election results, the two individuals that were appointed had more than 99 percent of the vote in that election, so I think the people were pretty clear with what they wanted for the Ludington Area School District.”
Jeffrey said because this was a technicality, it made sense to move forward with what was clearly the will of the voters back in 2016.
The West Shore ESD, by approving the appointment on Tuesday, both Reed and Snyder will have to be sworn in.
Interim LASD Superintendent Peg Mathis said they will likely to be sworn in soon. The next regular school board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13. At that meeting, it is expected the Ludington board will review and reaffirm all split decisions made when Reed and Snyder were not properly seated.