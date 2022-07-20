PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — West Shore Educational Service District was at the 10 Spot with programming on Wednesday with a multi-integrated activity as a way to engage the community during the summer, according to Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services Amy Taranko.
Taranko said there are many ways to engage the community both during the summer as well as during the school year.
“This event is one of the ways to do that, food is always a draw for people,” she said. “We plan on having other events like literacy nights at school and community events. We also want to be a presence in Oceana and Lake counties and we will have some pop-up events especially with pre-school enrollment.”
Taranko said the district needs to go where the people are, and it is trying to expand that and meet those essentials.
At the 10 Spot on Wednesday the WSESD offered people a chance to interact with staff from transportation, MiSTEM, Mason-Lake Great Start Collaborative, InspiReading initiative and Math moments. The Great Start Readiness Program was registering students for pre-school for Mason, Lake and Oceana counties and also for the Early-On program, which is a service for children from 0 to 3 years of age, according to Brenda Vronko.
Vronko said the math moments and inspired reading initiatives are both programs that are relatively new to the ESD but the readiness program has been around since 1985.
New to the ESD is the book bus that was on hand Wednesday for tours. Children on Wednesday were allowed to pick out a free book from the book bus, play some math games, view the 3D printer from MiSTEM as well as perform a few experiments and play a variety of games at the transportation department area.
The bus was brought by the transportation department as a means to help bring books to the community and help serve the ESD’s mission for outreach.
Taranko said a day like Wednesday really gives the ESD a chance for all the departments within the ESD, early childhood, special education and instructional services to be together and promote all that the district does.