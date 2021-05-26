Students in the West Shore Educational Service District’s criminal justice program have once again won first place in the annual Strive for a Safer Drive campaign.
The campaign challenges high-schoolers to spread the word about traffic safety with the help of a grant from Ford Driving Skills and the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.
Students in the criminal justice program, conducted through the West Shore ESD’s Career & Technical Education Center, had to overcome some challenges in putting together their campaign for this year’s competition — specifically, a lack of in-person collaboration due to COVID-19.
Everything needed to be done via Zoom and teleconferencing. Still, the students rallied to assemble a multimedia campaign for the program, which included a billboard, a public service announcement on YouTube, an informational poster and a video series featuring interviews with safety experts.
Representatives from Ford and the Office of Highway Safety Planning judged the competing schools’ campaigns.
Last week, criminal justice instructor Chrysten Gregory stated she’d been notified that West Shore ESD’s campaign had not only ranked among the top five, but topped that list as well, beating out 22 other schools.
“It is an honor to have our campaign selected as first place out of all the schools that participated in Michigan,” Gregory said. “It is especially important and satisfying to have the students’ hard work and dedication recognized.”
It’s not the first time the West Shore ESD’s criminal justice students have received the award, according to Gregory. They’ve won first place every time they’ve competed, with the exception of 2020, when the pandemic cut campaigns short.
“We take great pride in our students’ commitment to having a positive impact on their peers and the community,” Gregory said.
Sean Paris, a senior at Mason County Central High School, was the student lead for the project.
Paris said winning is an honor, but Strive for a Safer Drive is about more than that.
“The campaign isn’t about coming in first place; the campaign was about having a positive impact on my fellow students,” Paris said. “During the struggles of the past year, it felt really good to know that I did something positive in my community. Working on the S4SD campaign provided me with valuable skills that will help me in the future. After seeing the final results of our campaign, I realized that we did high-quality work and all the effort was worth it.”
Rounding out the top five schools in the competition were Dundee High School in second place, Anchor Bay High School in third place, Grand Ledge High School in fourth place and Plymouth High School in fifth place.
Gregory said the criminal justice program students are already looking forward to next year’s competition and planning a campaign to address bicycle safety.