Foster fifth-grader Wyatt Jalocha won the school’s annual spelling bee by correctly spelling “streamlet” in the 18th round of Friday’s bee.
Jalocha said he was excited about winning the bee, and he put a lot of extra work into preparing for this bee. He will begin getting ready for the annual Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee which will be held Tuesday, March 16, at Peterson Auditorium.
It was the first time the Foster Spelling Bee had been streamed live, according to Principal Brian Dotson.
The livestream was due to COVID-19 guidelines. On Friday, the 30-plus students, four judges and Dotson were spaced out in chairs along the entire surface of the gym floor.
“We tried to limit the number of people in here (gym) which is why we really only had the judges, myself and the students,” Dotson said.
Dotson said students and staff and were all able to watch the live stream in their classrooms and parents from home.
Also new to the spelling bee was the addition of online learners being able to participate in the bee in person.
“We asked the online teachers to ask their students if they would like to participate in the spelling bee,” Dotson said. “The online teachers took those students and did a spelling bee with them. The two winners in each grade level then participated in the in-person bee held in Foster’s gym Friday.”
Dotson said the bee was a litter bigger this year because it had four more students participate than normal with the online learners.
Foster will also be represented by fifth grader August Ridley, who took second place among fifth graders and third place overall during Friday’s bee.
Fourth grader Rayne Holtrust spelled her way to top honors among fourth graders and second pace over all in Friday’s school spelling bee.
Holtrust said she said she has her sights on winning the been next year as a fifth grader and participating in the community spelling bee.