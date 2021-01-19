Sherry Wyman was chosen by her peers to be the West Shore Community College Board of Trustees chair during the board’s first meeting of 2021 hosted virtually on the video-conferencing application, Zoom.
Wyman was elected with a slate of officers where Richard Wilson will continue on as vice chair, Randy Tomaszewski was elected as the treasurer and Dr. Anthony Fabaz will continue the board secretary. Wyman takes over for Bruce Smith who continues to serve on the college’s board, and Tomaszewski took over for James Jensen, who decided to not run for a seat on the board in the last election.
The board also welcomed incoming member Tom Kaminski, who ran unopposed for one of the two open seats available in the November 2020 election. Fabaz also ran unopposed and was re-elected.
“Thank you to all of you and the confidence you have in me,” Wyman said near the conclusion of the meeting. “I look forward to the privilege of serving in this position. It’s because of what I’ve learned serving with you these last few years that gives me the confidence to attempt it.”
Federal stimulus, student assistance
WSCC President Scott Ward outlined two programs that are assisting many current students, Future for Frontliners and Michigan ReConnect. Michigan ReConnect is a program for those who are 26 and older and who do not have a certification can go to college for free. The Future for Frontliners is a program that is for students
“We have (more than) 100 students in (Future for Frontliners),” Ward said. “Many of those were already students. We are not seeing a big influx off of that program. But, between this and Michigan ReConnect, it will serve our students well.”
In the latest federal stimulus package, Ward said the college will receive $1.2 million. He said this round of stimulus headed to the college will be less restrictive than what was in the 2020 CARES Act.
“There is money that will be distributed to a level (for) students,” Ward said. “The rest of that is open to the institutional needs based on some federal restrictions. We can allocate additional funding to student levels.”
Ward said that because there are fewer restrictions, he plans to discuss what to do with the funds in future board meetings for its approval.
Revenue from state
Ward said that the state’s revenues are more than expected, but he said that increase was in part because of the federal government rescuing the state during the onset of the pandemic.
“They should be looking at a surplus this year which will impact funding for next year. However, even with that next year, this current budget year was backfilled with federal funds,” Ward said. “So, unless there is more stimulus coming to the states, we could be looking at the same level of appropriation which was effectively a 10 percent cut. We’ll have to keep an eye on the state revenue coming in and if there will be a federal stimulus to prop up state budgets.”
Retention
WSCC Director of Student Services Chad Ibanet gave a presentation that lasted more than 20 minutes regarding the college’s changes in retention of students. A number of changes were made in terms of serving students, and more changes are on the horizon, Ibanet said, and it is the culmination of many years’ work.
Some of the changes included new roles within the college, including the hiring of Tami Wolverton as the director or advising and retention, the hiring of Kalli Wahr as a student success coach through a grant from the Michigan College Access Network and the partnership with United Way of Mason County where Kristi Zimmerman works with students to connect with community resources to continue their education.
Ibanet said the college is moving toward having an individual adviser for each student, and WSCC is working on what he described as a “pathway” to a chosen degree within eight different disciplines later this year. He said the fall 2021-22 catalog for WSCC will reflect many of these changes.
“We suspect the system will take some tweaking and time, but we have all the right people and all the right resources from the board to the president to the vice president, I appreciate that you allow us to focus on this very important topic,” Ibanet said.