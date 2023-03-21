Members of the Mason County Youth Advisory Council spoke to the Ludington school board on Monday about the program, its needs and what it’s doing for the community.
LHS students Kaitlin Carlson, Maggie Autrey and Sophia Grierson talked to board members about the results of a student needs assessment conducted in fall 2022.
Every three years, the YAC conducts a needs assessment to learn more about the students in Mason County and how to make things better for them.
The most recent assessment included surveying 637 students from Mason County schools, according to Carlson.
“The assessment found that needs include mental health, academic stress and substance abuse,” she said.
The YAC is planning to help with those needs by creating a public service announcement about mental health this spring.
Carlson said the PSA is a tool that can be used to improve students’ mental health while decreasing stress.
“We will make the PSA at the Ludington State Park in May. Once it is completed, it will be seen at AMC Theater in Ludington, local schools and on social media,” she said.
The organization is pushing for funding for both the PSA and for the 2023 Ludington Lake Jump, for which the YAC has been named the beneficiary.
The group has been fundraising since it found out in January that it had been chosen as the Lake Jump beneficiary. YAC members have written letters and spoken with local businesses and organizations including the Pennies from Heaven Foundation.
“We appealed for a match from Pennies from Heaven. We devised a plan for participation, and we are working to get the word out and gain support,” Autrey said. “Our goal is $60,000 from the Lake Jump, and we are going to do that because Pennies from Heaven has agreed to give us $30,000 to match our goal.”
Autrey said it costs $3,500 to put on the Lake Jump and $3,500 to produce the PSA.
Carlson said that might mean less funds are committed to mini-grants for teachers.
Every fall, the YAC grants $4,000 to local teachers for classroom projects and the following spring it grants about $6,000 to community organizations with a focus on area youths.
The YAC’s budget also covers monthly meeting costs, a yearly retreat and gifts for seniors.
The YAC is made up of representatives from schools throughout Mason County, and its members are regarded as experts on youth issues. They fall under the umbrella of the Community Foundation for Mason County. The YAC provides recommendations to the foundation on grants to be awarded.