Much like in 2020, the past year saw COVID-19 impact 2021.
The pandemic remained a constant despite the arrival of the vaccine.
Some resemblances to life before COVID-19 took place, from remote workers returning their offices, students and teachers returning to their classrooms and some public events coming back after a year off.
Just before the start of the year, the first COVID-19 vaccines were given in Mason County, going to frontline workers and others considered a “top priority group,” according to District Health Department No. 10. In January, the health department began hosting vaccine clinics after a shortage of doses caused a delay. Clinics continued to roll out throughout the year. In December, Mason County’s vaccination rate reached more than 60% for both doses in December, according to www.michigan.gov.
However, Michigan crept to the top of the pile nationally in terms of case rates and transmissions, especially after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Health officials continue to encourage people to mask up in public places, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated if they haven’t already. Now, vaccine boosters are also being recommended due to the persistence of the virus and its variants.
Ludington elementary schools close, new school constructed
The first phase of the Ludington Area Schools’ $100 million building project approved in 2019 nearly came to a conclusion in 2021, with the true marker of its completion coming on Tuesday.
Students from the four former elementary schools in the district will attend their first day of class at the new Ludington Elementary School, which will combine students and staff from Foster, Franklin and Lakeview elementary schools with Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center.
A ribbon-cutting and open house was held on Dec. 11 for the new elementary school, located at Bryant Road and Jebavy Drive. A few days later, the old elementary schools were open for nostalgic walking tours.
The preschool is staying up for the time being. It will provide overflow classrooms for when work begins on another significant project next year: an expanded and upgraded middle and high school complex.
The second phase includes renovations and new construction at the secondary school complex, scheduled to begin in the new year.
Record-breaking catch
A teen angler from Ortonville broke a state record in August when he caught a 47.86-pound, 47 1/2-inch Chinook salmon off Big Sable Point in Lake Michigan.
Nineteen-year-old Louis Martinez made the catch, which beat the previous record of 46.06 pounds and 43 1/2 inches, set in 1978.
It was Martinez’s first time salmon fishing, though his family has frequented Lake Michigan for many years. He and his sister, Ale, have always been invited to come along by mother Maria Lemaster and stepfather David Lemaster, but they’d never previously taken up the invitation.
“This year, for some reason, they decided to go,” said Maria.
The catch was made on the boat of Icebreaker Charters Capt. Bobby Sullivan, who was “so happy (he was) screaming,” according to Martinez.
The Chinook salmon was measured on an uncertified scale at Ray’s Auto Marine, where it dropped jaws with its weight. Sullivan’s fellow charter boat captains began to congratulate him.
P.M. Twp. opens Conservation Park
The closing year saw the culmination of more than 15 years of work for Pere Marquette Charter Township as it opened up land previously owned by Dow Chemical for its P.M. Conservation Park project.
The portion that was opened included where a pavilion and more were located. The final piece to the land-deal puzzle was solved in September when the township closed on the last of five land parcels.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau and Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody signed the purchase agreement for Parcel 5 on Sept. 21. The parcel will be the home of a boat launch and river access site northwest of the north bridge on Pere Marquette Highway.
The boat launch portion of the P.M. Conservation Park project later reached another milestone, earning a $500,000 grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund in early December.
The entire park project will cost about $12 million all told, and will include amenities such as trails, warming shelters and more on the 300-plus acres of former Dow land.
Eventually, Bleau said the goal is to combine Parcel 5 with the first four parcels, which the township closed on in 2020.
Area hit by major storm
On Aug. 10, Mason County and the surrounding areas were walloped by a wind, rain and thunderstorm that caused property damage, downed trees and knocked out power for thousands.
Rapidly changing wind speeds, which reached 56 mph, according to the Ludington weather station, were recorded between the night of Tuesday, Aug. 10 and the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 11. At least one resident reported higher wind speeds. Mark Wloch, who operates a weather station on South Lakeshore Drive, said he recorded 90.6 mph winds with gusts of more than 100 mph.
Damage was widespread, with Summit Township and specifically the Bass Lake area suffering much damage.
Scottville city manager change
The year started off with some changes at Scottville City Hall, as former city manager Courtney Magaluk tendered her resignation after less than two years in the position and the city sought a replacement.
Magaluk resigned through a mutual-separation agreement with the city following a probe into the city’s financial records. The probe was launched after Scottville nearly missed the deadline for its revenue-sharing paperwork in November 2020. The paperwork was submitted on time, but the closeness of the issue triggered concern among commissioners about potential oversights in the city’s financial records.
While a report accused Magaluk of inefficiencies, she was not reprimanded by the city commission about her work ethic or productivity. The Daily News obtained a copy of Magaluk’s annual review, which listed efficiency as one of her greatest strengths.
Rather than awaiting a final determination on the matter from the city commission, Magaluk submitted an offer to resign on Jan. 18. On Feb. 1, the commission approved that offer after reaching an agreement with Magaluk’s attorney, which included a lump-sum severance payment of $15,000 from the city to Magaluk.
Jimmy Newkirk, a former DNR officer with ties to the area and a 1993 graduate of Mason County Central, was hired on May 5.
Legacy Plaza opens
What was once either an open sidewalk or turf with some trees saw a transformation into the Legacy Plaza on former James Street between Court Street and Ludington Avenue.
The plaza was designed for events like the farmer’s market, Octoberfest and the New Year’s Eve ball drop, and it opened to the public on July 1.
Not only was the area upgraded to host events, but it was built as a tribute to aspects of the city’s history. The space features a covered pavilion, a fireplace, a stage, a grassy picnic area and tables. Replicas of lumber stamps, once used by local barons to mark their inventory, are hidden throughout the plaza. A compass rose south of the pavilion suggests Ludington’s history of maritime trade and travel and is colored to reference the medicine wheel, a Native American symbol.
Local Native American culture is also recognized through the three-sided fireplace, symbolic of a prominent Michigan alliance called the Council of the Three Fires, as well as a circle surrounding the fireplace inscribed with the seven traditional virtues of the Anishinaabe.
The plaza was funded primarily through a $2.1 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Local fundraising efforts netted more than $330,000, according to Community Development Director Heather Tykoski.
Traveling Vietnam Wall comes to Hart
The Oceana County Fairgrounds hosted the Cost of Freedom Memorial and American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s Vietnam Wall during a week-long stop in Hart in early July.
The wall, based out of Texas, is a 360-foot scale model of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The Cost of Freedom exhibit honors veterans from all conflicts, as well as the 9/11 attacks.
It took years of planning and preparation to bring the display to Oceana County, and the project was spearheaded by the Oceana County Department of Veterans Affairs. In the spring of 2020 the Oceana County Traveling Wall Project formed, soliciting sponsors and volunteers to bring the display to the fairgrounds.
New superintendent at LASD
Changes were seen at the Ludington Area School District during 2021, as Jason Kennedy stepped down from his position as superintendent and accepted an offer to become the superintendent of Fruitport Community Schools. The move was finalized in August, and Kennedy departed in September.
Trustees on the school board hired Peg Mathis, former superintendent of Newaygo Public Schools, to serve as the interim while a search for a permanent replacement got underway. The school board quickly began the process of seeking a replacement superintendent, which it found in Kyle Corlett, formerly of Delton-Kellogg Schools. Corlett will begin in January.
MCC, LHS teams travel on SS Badger
In August, sports teams from both Mason County Central and Ludington High School took trips aboard the SS Badger to compete with out-of-state opponents in Wisconsin.
First up were MCC’s cross country runners, who boarded the Badger on Aug. 26 to reach an invitational in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. The Spartans were the first-ever school sports team to make the journey from Ludington to Wisconsin via carferry for a varsity sporting event.
They returned the next day, as the LHS varsity and junior varsity boys soccer teams made the same cross-lake trip for a pair of games in Manitowoc.
It was a milestone week for both MCC and LHS.
The two teams were the first from their respective schools to face an out-of-state opponent and the first to leave Michigan to do so, let alone to reach their destination by crossing Lake Michigan on the Badger.
Mason County sticks with seven commission districts
In October, the Mason County Apportionment Committee made its final determination regarding what the district lines will look like for the next 10 years.
The committee considered two options, one with seven districts and the other with eight districts. The decision to move forward with a seven-district plan was made on Oct. 8.
The committee — consisting of Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly, Treasurer Andrew Kmetz and Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink, Democratic party representative Paul Spaniola and Republican representative Susan Boes — was tasked with redrawing county commission district lines after 2020 census data showed a population increase in Hamlin Township and a population decrease in the City of Ludington.
Changes starting with the 2022 elections — with seats also being four-year terms because of a law signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in December — including splitting Pere Marquette Charter Township; splitting Grant Township at Quarterline Road, and Sheridan Township will be all in one district.
Threats follow fatal Oxford High School shooting
Following the school shooting at Oxford High School that left four people dead, there were several copycat threats made throughout the state and in the local area.
On Dec. 5, a social media post discussing a potential threat at Whitehall, Shelby and Hart schools, lead to investigations and soft lockdowns. Four days later, Mason County school and law enforcement officials hosted a press conference in which they alluded to the possibility of at least one threat in the county, though the specifics were not revealed.
Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal later alluded to more than one Ludington incident being discussed by a child and parent with local law enforcement. He said Ludington Area Schools were not placed on lockdown because no threat was received during school hours. The possible threats were under investigation at the time of the conference.
That same day, rumors circulated about a potential threat at Mason County Central. A student was interviewed by Scottville police. An assessment was conducted and it was determined that there was no credible threat, according to MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount.
On Dec. 17, Manistee Area Public Schools closed due to a possible threat received via social media the night before. MAPS administration worked with the city, county and state police to investigate. Officers were able to identify and interview the author of the post, who was a juvenile. The Manistee City Police Department stated that a report would be submitted to the Manistee County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
School and law enforcement officials in the area have encouraged students and parents alike to speak out if they see or hear anything suspicious.