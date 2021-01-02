Last year, 2020, had its fair share of other notable stories aside from the larger topics of COVID-19, the elections and shoreline erosion. To close out the annual Year in Review, the Daily News looks back at some of the other events that made headlines this year.
Retirements lead to new faces in notable positions
There were several changes in law enforcement and public safety agencies, including the retirement of Ludington Fire Chief Jerry Funk, after more than 50 years of service.
Funk announced his intention to retire on Nov. 30, and his last day on the job is slated to be Jan. 6, 2021.
The Ludington Police Department saw a change in leadership as well, as Mark Barnett announced his intention to retire at the end of 2019.
Barnett now works at West Shore Community College, and Tim Kozal, former public safety director for the City of Manistee, was hired for the LPD position.
In Scottville, longtime police chief Don Riley also stepped down from his post, which he filled in a part-time capacity. The position was expanded into a full-time role, which current chief Matt Murphy filled in January.
Scottville, along with West Shore Community College and Mason County Central Schools, also saw the creation of a new full-time position for a school resource officer to be shared by the three bodies.
After months of negotiations and a candidate search, Officer Steve Case was hired for the position. Case will provide law enforcement and safety services at the college and at MCC, while being an employee of the City of Scottville.
Scottville also saw a change in its city attorney, as Tracy Thompson put an end to his 23-year run working for the city. Carlos Alvarado was hired as the replacement for Thompson in July.
Sargent Sand acquisition halted
There was a back-and-forth in 2020 regarding Sargent Sand acreage being acquired by Ludington State Park.
In February, the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board recommended purchasing approximately 270 acres of Sargent Sand property for state park use.
A $5.3 million appropriation was approved in February along with use of $1.3 million from a previous Phase 1 purchase of 100 acres of dunes.
But, in December, the trust fund board formally accepted the withdrawal of the funds due to the state park and Sargent Sand being unable to reconcile their views on the value of the property.
The state had been offering $9.5 million, with the difference being made up by foundation grants and a local community fundraising effort, while Sargent Minerals counter-offered a $35 million selling price for 200 acres.
The difference was too great, and the trust fund board pulled back from negotiations.
Michigan DNR Director Daniel Eichinger noted the withdrawal “doesn’t foreclose the opportunity to come back again.”
“We’ve seen that before,” Eichinger said. “Sometimes we get a second bite of an apple.”
The deal would have been the second property acquisition between the state and Sargent Minerals. In 2018, the state purchased 100 acres of pristine and untouched property by the long-time sand-mining operation. That cost was $17 million.
Sand has been mined at the location since the 1930s, and Sargent Sand’s mining permit is valid through 2021.
Former Dow property opens to public for future park planning workshop
On Oct. 3, for the first time in more than 10 years, the public had an opportunity to explore the former Dow Chemical Activities Club Park during a workshop to gain public feedback about the upcoming Pere Marquette Conservation Park.
The park, which Pere Marquette Township is developing through the acquisition of acreage from when Dow sold its calcium chloride business to Oxychem in 2009, will include the activities club area and other former Dow properties. It will include acreage east of Lakeshore Drive and north of Iris Road, and will connect Sutton’s Landing and Buttersville Park with frontage on Lake Michigan, Pere Marquette Lake and Pere Marquette River.
The public, including former Dow employees who remembered the park from their time at the company, was excited to walk the property and talk about what they’d like to see.
The Pere Marquette Conservation Park is being designed by the MCSA Group, a Grand Rapids-based landscaping and architectural planning firm. The park is set to include trails, recreation areas and more.
P.M. Township is expected to close on the parcels in spring 2021.
Scottville acquires Optimist Hall, grounds
In March, after months of planning and negotiation, Scottville’s Downtown Development Authority purchased the Scottville Optimist Hall and adjacent grounds, including the Scottville Clown Band Shell.
The plan is to develop a community park in the area, dubbed Scottville Optimist Park.
The Optimists donated half the value of the roughly $1 million grounds to the DDA, and will continue to use the hall for club activity.
The purchase marked a major step in a process that started in 2019, when the Optimists and the DDA began working on a plan to lease the Optimist Hall, the grounds and the Scottville Clown Band Shell to the DDA for the development of a park. Also included in that agreement was an intention to refurbish and move the Band Shell, renovate the Optimist Hall itself and install sculptures and a play area on the grounds.
That plan was put on hold in November 2019, and the plan pivoted to an outright purchase.
Eventually, the Optimist Hall will be remodeled and fixed up, the Band Shell will be moved and refurbished, and playground equipment will be installed, as well as a sculpture to commemorate the Scottville Clown Band.