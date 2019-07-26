AMBER TWP. — A 56-year-old Scottville Man has been transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital following a traffic crash on U.S. 10 and Stiles Road, according to Sgt. Mike Hanson of the Mason County Sheriff's Office.
Hanson said the man was driving eastbound on a red moped when the crash occurred.
Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle vs. moped crash at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road. Traffic is slowed near the scene at approximately 10:45 a.m. Friday morning.
Traffic is backed up in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 10 as officials direct traffic through the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office, Scottville and Custer fire departments are on the scene.
More information as it becomes available.