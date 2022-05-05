West Shore Community College graduated two classes of students Thursday night bound for jobs keeping the public healthy and safe.
Nine law enforcement recruits graduated from the college’s police academy at the Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center, five of which are already bound for jobs at agencies around the state.
Then 19 nursing students were welcomed to the profession with a traditional pinning ceremony at Center Stage Theater on campus, where pins were fixed to their gowns in recognition of a nurse’s service to others. Some graduates’ pins were put on by loved ones from the audience, usually followed by an emotional embrace.
Speakers at both ceremonies also commended the graduates for entering fields that have grown more difficult following the pandemic and anti-police movements.
“You’re the first cohort of nursing students who chose to go into the nursing profession in the middle of a pandemic, some of you because of that,” Director of Nursing and Allied Health Rochelle Boes told the nurses. “You are superheroes.”
In his remarks to the law enforcement class, WSCC President Scott Ward emphasized the college’s steadfast dedication to the field as other institutions have cut ties with agencies.
“The college never wavered — the board of trustees never wavered — in our commitment to this profession, despite what we saw happening nationally,” he said. “We had those discussions and made that commitment.”
Speakers reminded the class to go about their duties with integrity and empathy while reflecting on the bond recruits shared over the 16-week program. Class president Andre Jones noted that they’d become more like family than their own families, spending the weeks together “sun up to sun down.”
“Go out every day and try and do something to make a change,” Director of Criminal Justice James Taylor told the graduates. “Only a true professional police officer can make a difference. Be that professional officer. Do the right thing at the right time for the right reason and you will not go wrong. I wish you all the best.”
Lead instructor Al Hairston of the Muskegon Police Department advised the graduates to treat others with respect and cultivate a stable work-life balance, finding healthy outlets to escape the rigors of the job.
“Know when to turn your Batman to Bruce Wayne,” he said.
At the end of the ceremony, graduates with jobs lined up had badges pinned to their uniforms by future colleagues. Jessica Myers, headed for the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, had her badge pinned by her fiancé, a deputy there. Jeremy Tormala, bound for the Houghton Police Department, was pinned by his brother, an officer there.
Several awards were given out: Jared Ingle won for best work ethic, Simon Herrerra won the “fight to the end” award, and Kyle Hickmann won “most improved” for upping his fighting skills.
Myers was named Best Driver, and also received an Outstanding Graduate award from the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards.
Based on nominations by nursing faculty and an anonymous vote from fellow students, nursing graduate Amy Moorlag earned the Eugene Kuhne Award. The $500 scholarship for further education is targeted at students who exemplify the values of caring, competence, confidence, commitment and critical reasoning.
Graduate Celsey Tietz was recognized for being named Outstanding Occupational Student of the Year at an earlier ceremony.