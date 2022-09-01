It was history in the making.
Mason County history has a central place in Ludington with the grand opening of the Mason County Research Center on Thursday.
The new museum and headquarters for the Mason County Historical Society at 103 E. Ludington Ave. hosted an open house Thursday evening.
It marked the next chapter in the 85-year-old organization’s mission: “preserving, presenting and protecting the history of Mason County,” said Executive Director Rebecca Berringer.
Events started at 4 p.m., with about 70 people — including many donors who funded the project — gathered for speeches by several of those involved.
Three of the speakers were Berringer, who discussed the building’s purchase from the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame; Vic Burwell, the president of the hall of fame; and James Jensen, president of the historical society.
Bill Anderson, a local historian, had high praise for the new center in his speech.
“I truly believe … this research center, in this small town, is going to be the best one in the state of Michigan,” he said. “I think it’s hands down, and I’ve seen a lot. … That’s a big statement, but that’s the standard we have.”
One visiting speaker was Larry Wagenaar, executive director of the Historical Society of Michigan, who noted the Ludington area’s exceptional “concentration of cultural resources and amenities,” which now includes the research center.
“It’s amazing what you have here in Ludington,” he said, adding, “You have a real jewel here.”
After speeches were over, guests dispersed into the building to view the artifacts, as well as the freshly remodeled building that is their new home.
Tours can be had for free this Friday and Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Email amber@mchshistory.org to make a reservation.
Tours of the research center will be offered regularly, and researchers can make advance appointments to access the society’s extensive collection.
The research center features an old bank vault converted into a home for the most treasured artifacts, such as drawers of watch cases from Star Watch Case Company, old documents from local railroad companies, an early 20th century viewfinder, and examples of 1920s fashion.
A mural rims the walls of the main area honoring the county’s 15 townships.
Many of the townships, like Victory Township, were named in the wake of the Civil War. Some other names honor prominent war figures like Ulysses Grant, George Meade and Hannibal Hamlin.
Visitors can do more than just admire history — there’s a gift shop, too.
The Emporium and Sweet Shop, designed as a nod to the area’s lumbering history, has an old-school candy counter, unique new local-themed apparel, historical books and knick-knacks, and some not-for-sale furniture pulled straight from the society’s collection.
The building also contains Legacy Hall, a multi-purpose event space with informational plaques honoring notables such as lumbermen Warren Cartier and Justus Stearns; Robert Caswell, a 19th-century tugboat captain; Lee Schoenherr, owner of FloraCraft; as well as Ludington’s car ferry industry.
The historical society’s new digs replace its former space at Historic White Pine Village, which the society had outgrown and was not sophisticated enough to keep artifacts safe.
A large underground storage area is temperature- and humidity-controlled for optimal preservation, and features a sprinkler system designed to keep artifacts from being doused during a false fire alarm.
The land beneath the research center has been occupied since 1867, according to James Jensen, president of the historical society.
It was initially home to a series of grocery stores, which had by the 1960s evolved into a mixture of offices and small merchants. Various banks occupied the corner beginning in 1965.
In 2015 the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame purchased the building, and it was sold to the historical society in 2019.
A hall of fame touchscreen exhibit in the main room of the research center gives biographical information on top local athletes through the years.