BRANCH — For 2 1/2 years, Joan Young set out to hike the entire length of the North Country Trail.
Sunday, she completed it.
Young, a Scottvillle area resident, finished her 4,815-mile hike shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday at the place she started it in December 2021 — the Timber Creek Trailhead in Lake County’s Sweetwater Township, just over the county line from Mason County.
There, a couple dozen people were on hand to greet the living legend of the North Country Trail.
“This trail, it was awesome before, and now there’s even more miles that are off-road,” Young said. “It’s amazing. One of the reasons I wanted to do it the second time is people say it’s not a real trail. It just follows other trails or it’s all road miles or its boring or it doesn’t have much topography.
“There’s people who hike this trail that think they’re doing for a walk in the park, and one of my goals with blogging everyday, was trying to show people there are items on this trail that are worth seeing or doing every single day.”
Young was presented with the first-ever Andy Horujko Award from the Lake County Historical Society and a medal that she wore around her neck. The award was named for Horujko, who hiked from Anchorate, Alaska to the tip of South America, and he was from Nirvana Lake in Lake County, said Bruce Micinski, the historical society’s president.
Young some of the appreciation she had for many of those who supported her during her journey.
“Sue Crawford from Baldwin, she did the most,” Young said. “She did more than three months of support. She was with me in my trailer with her two little dogs…
“It’s all worked out great.”
The journey had its share of issues that needed to be overcome. Young said that one of the people she had arranged to be with her backed out at the last minute.
“A lot of people, a lot of people helped.”
Young said she did not catch COVID-19 during her trek, but she did become ill.
“I was sick for one week on the hike, but it wasn’t COVID,” Young said. “But, I was sick for my birthday. For 35 years, my birthday present to myself was to go on a hike. This last year, for my birthday, I lay back flat on my trailer.”
In 2021, Young set out to hike the entire North Country Trail in one instance rather than in what is dubbed a section hike — hiking portions of the trail over a long period of time. Young was the first woman to hike the complete North Country Trail in sections in 2010.
What seemingly was the only thing that slowed Young down was deep snow in the Upper Peninsula that she encountered in late December. She had to take a pause for spring to arrive to finally complete the trail for a second time.
“I was really tired,” Young said. “I ended up taking a three month break because of snow. I was really beat. I was really beat. I’m feeling good now.”
When Young completed the North Country Trail the first time, she said the length of the trail was roughly 4,455 miles, including a segment in Vermont. The trail has changed to an increase of more than 4,800 miles.
Young said she believed she used nine pairs of shoes over the course of the hike.
“I wear trail runners so they don’t last as long as boots,” she said. “When I hit Pennsylvania and western New York, it was April of this past year and the trail was just a mud pit. I think it must be because of being wet so much, two pairs of shoe — one was brand new — just disintegrated. The glue just became undone.
“I figured if I’m going to ruin shoes that fast, I’m going to get cheap ones. I went to Walmart and bought the cheapest things I could find that would actually fit me. And, of course, they didn’t last very long, but they didn’t cost as much either.
“I didn’t feel so bad when they fell apart.”
As for a third time?
“I don’t see myself doing this at 85, but how knows?” she said. “I definitely won’t do it next week. I’m having fun planting my garden.”