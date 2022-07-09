PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — “It was awesome!” said Lanie Miller as soon as the cockpit door was opened to Mark Otto’s 1963 Cessna Saturday on the tarmac at the Mason County Airport.
The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter No. 722 hosted its annual Mason County Young Eagles program Saturday for kids ages 8-17, taking them on a 15-minute flight.
There were six different aircraft taking kids up for a flight from the airport over Hamlin Lake up to the Big Sable Point Lighthouse at Ludington State Park. The flights then circle back to Ludington and land.
“We had 132 kids pre-registered,” said John Barbrick, the vice president of the EAA No. 722 and event coordinator. “In the past we took walk-ins, and we still do, but this is just really helpful. We put 24 kids in each time slot.”
Pilots who took the Young Eagles into the skies discussed the plane, showing the kids the ins and outs before boarding. Then, as they fly the loop from the airport and back, pilots discuss what is they do and how they do it. Otto discussed with the Millers how each of the flaps worked and showed how they worked in conjunction with the yoke, or the plane’s “steering wheel.”
The weather turned out to be perfect for the flights, too. Otto said having high visibility and no ceiling when it comes to their flights Saturday worked out well. Everything can be seen real well from the skies, from the sandbars within Lake Michigan and the landscape for miles away.
Otto has flown as a part of the Young Eagles program for much of his aviation more than 200 kids over the years. For Lanie Miller and her brother Randon, their reaction was a lot of excitement as their parents and little sister greeted them after their flight with Otto.
Each of the kids who participated Saturday received a certificate and a Young Eagles logbook.
Barbrick said the national EAA organization gives the local chapters credit in the terms of a small stipend for each of the Young Eagles they take. Those funds are then put toward possibly taking local kids to the EAA Air Academy in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
It’s all in a bid to get kids interested in aviation and perhaps, one day, become pilots themselves. Barbrick said there have been some kids who earn their pilot’s license before they even earn their driver’s license.