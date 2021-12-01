SWEETWATER TWP. — Joan Young of Scottville began her planned year-long journey on the North Country Trail from the Timber Creek Campground near U.S. 10 in Lake County’s Sweetwater Township at 8:17 a.m., Wednesday.
Hiking friend Cathy Laman set off with her for the first day’s journey.
Young was given well wishes by a handful of friends for her journey. She began with the trip with a prayer and a song. Young will be hiking with friend Monica Hatch on Thursday and Friday along the trail.
Young, 73, plans to hike the entire length of the North Country National Scenic Trail at about 15 miles each day, taking every 10th day off for a rest. If her plans are correct, she will return to the Timber Creek Campground in December 2022.