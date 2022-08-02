“You’re gonna be entertained.”
That’s a promise Your Generation in Concert keyboardist Marc Doiron made about his band’s upcoming performance at Rhythm & Dunes.
“We’re a very high-energy show band. It’s Top-40, but it’s songs everyone knows from the ’60s to today,” Doiron said. “We do a lot of medleys and weave in and out of material. There’s a lot of choreography. There’s a lot of dancing.”
The band will headline the second of two back-to-back weekend fundraiser concerts at Ludington’s Waterfront Park. They’ll take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
The upcoming performance will be Your Generation in Concert’s second appearance at Rhythm & Dunes, the free two-weekend concert series and fundraiser presented by West Shore Bank. The band also performed in 2019, but their set was cut short due to some nasty weather.
A lot has happened in the interim, according to the band’s musical director, Brian Lord, who also plays guitar and sings in the band.
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in some extended downturn for the group, but so far 2022 has been “nuts,” according to Lord.
“We’ve been working like crazy this year so far,” he said. “The show’s tighter than it’s ever been, and the energy is huge.”
Your Generation in Concert plays popular hits spanning six decades, and Doiron said the band has something to offer for everyone, “8 years old to 80.”
Despite the show being cut short in 2019, Doiron and Lord said they had a great time in Ludington and are eager to return.
“We’re all definitely excited to come back,” Lord said.
“I remember that we played up there. It was such a nice time and a fun time and a huge crowd,” added Doiron. “There’s really nothing like playing outside in the summer. It’s great.
“The people, they seemed really energetic and into it. (2019) was our first time (in Ludington), so it’s nice to go to a new area, then go back, and hopefully have some returning people and new faces, too.”
Doiron said the band enjoyed “checking out the town” and seeing the sights as well.
“Everyone’s friendly, and it’s summer and everyone’s happy,” he said. “When you get that kind of vibe, it does make a difference.”
The band isn’t sure what its setlist will consist of, as Lord said he tends to “play it by ear,” based on each audience. But both Lord and Doiron said the concert will be packed with familiar songs spanning most genres.
“We go by what we’re seeing and what people are responding to. We kind of steer the ship that way,” Lord said. “There won’t be any stopping. We blast through tunes, so if there’s a song someone doesn’t like, just give it a minute and we’re onto something else.”
Doiron said there have been some additions to the band’s repertoire since it last graced the Waterfront Park stage.
“There’s definitely going to be a lot of new material, because we always revamp the show,” he said. “This year we’ve done a lot of new Motown hits and modern pop hits and some ’90s-era rock — those are just some things that have been added this year, off the top of my head.”
Lord said Rhythm & Dunes attendees can expect to hear “a bunch of stuff that you know,” adding that despite the theatrics and the variety of the music, the group “keeps it pretty family friendly,” with “nothing offensive in the show, nothing that should turn people off.”
Doiron encouraged anyone who enjoys live music to come see the show.
“If you enjoy music at all — if you enjoy entertainment at all — and you want to come out on a nice summer evening, I think you’ll be entertained,” he said. “(Concertgoers) will know a lot of music, and even if they don’t … they’ll still be entertained by what’s happening on stage in the moment.”
MORE INFO
West Shore Bank’s annual concert series launched in 2012. The series is also a fundraiser for local high school music programs, raising more than $85,000 during the past 10 years.
Proceeds from the concert go to help the band programs at Ludington High School, Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern purchase instruments for students, according to Margaret Carney, executive assistant of shareholder relations at the bank and one of the Rhythm & Dunes event planners.
The high school band members also get involved. During the Aug. 6 concert, the LHS marching band will open the concert at 6 p.m., and students will walk through the crowd taking donations as Your Generation in Concert plays its set.