From the first beats of "Let's Get Crazy" until nearly two and a half hours later, Your Generation in Concert, rocked, popped, hip-hopped and Motowned its way through a non-stop set at West Shore Bank's Rhythm and Dunes Saturday night at Ludington's Waterfront Park.

