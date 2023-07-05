The Mason County Youth Advisory Council created a public service announcement aimed at mental health, substance use and stress issues in young people, and the PSA is currently airing at the local AMC Theatre in Ludington before every movie.
“Every three years the YAC conducts a needs assessment to identify community issues most important to our local youth,” advisor Beth Kirby said. “The last assessment was done in 2021, where youth mental health, managing academic stress, and substance use were identified as the top three priorities. We were able to fully fund our PSA production and distribution by being the beneficiaries of the Ludington Lake Jump. We were also able to build our endowment by over $40,000 to increase future grants.”
YAC is made up of Mason County teens who apply and are chosen to be on the council to represent a diverse range of students who contribute ideas for grants and volunteer programs in conjunction with the Community Foundation for Mason County.
“Our mission is to build generous leaders, while at the same time to build a stronger community by supporting our local youth through grants and volunteerism,” Kirby said. “Students in Mason County can apply to be on the YAC in the spring. Current YAC members review the applications and vote on the new members. This year we grew our membership from 23 members to 27 members.”
Kirby stated that the idea behind doing a PSA came from a board member who saw one that was completed by Newaygo County.
“A board member of the Community Foundation for Mason County saw a PSA that the Newaygo County YAC made last year,” she said. “Our YAC leadership members viewed it and decided to make it one of our goals for the 22-23 school year.”
Last fall, the group went on a retreat to narrow down their ideas for the PSA and how they wanted their message delivered.
“In November our YAC went on a retreat to Grace Adventures,” Kirby stated. “On our retreat, we planned the specific message we wanted to convey by reviewing various current articles on teen stress.
“In May, we filmed our PSA at the Ludington State Park. Kate Kirby from Kate Kirby Films and Photos created a 30-second version for the AMC theater. A longer version is being created for our schools and social media. West Michigan Community Mental Health Systems will be sharing it in their office as well.”
The PSA will run for the summer months of June, July and August at AMC. Kirby stated that the PSA is very early in the previews, so it’s important to arrive early to see it.
Along with their own projects, the YAC also lends voices to the CFFMC during their grant periods to give a younger viewpoint on issues affecting youth.
“Each year we have two grant rounds,” Kirby said. “In the fall, teachers can apply for mini-grants for classroom projects. This past year, 12 teachers were awarded over $4,000 in grant money. In the spring, local community organizations can apply for grant funds that support youth based on the identified priorities. This spring, five community organizations were awarded over $6,000 to support local youth projects.”
As many of the YAC members have graduated, Kirby stated that she is sad to see them leave, but expects them to continue to do great things and she’s looking forward to some new voices within the council.
“This past year was a year of big goals and big accomplishments,” she said. “We created a logo, attended a retreat, awarded teacher mini-grants and community grants, were the beneficiary of the Ludington Lake Jump and created a PSA on teen stressors.
“We look forward to this next school year with new members, new leadership, and new goals. The YAC is a group of self-driven, energetic, and responsible young adults. They are a direct reflection of the caring and generous community in which we live. Each member contributes a unique perspective and is willing to step up and give back to help make our community a better place to live.”