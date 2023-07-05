Submitted photo

The Mason County Youth Advisory Council is made up of students for the different school districts in the county. This year the council created a public service announcement pertaining to the different mental health, substance use and stress issues youth are facing today. Members include Olivia Klevorn, Annie Kline, Kathleen Wang, Sydney Horacek, Avery Reed, Maggie Autrey, Kristen Bacon, Holly Bowen, Kaeden Carlson, Kaitlin Carlson, Aubrey Chye, Sophia Greirson, Emma Jancek, Grace Johnson, Mariella Korendyke, Levi Laman, Kaitlin LaPointe, Miriam Manier, Ashley McPike, Karli Mesyar, Keegan Nelson, Julia Reed and Lucy Shoup.