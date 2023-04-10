The Mason County Youth Advisory Council is planning some events to drum up support ahead of the Ludington Lake Jump.
The YAC is the beneficiary of this year’s jump, and in order to make it easier for people to support the cause without having to jump themselves or find a jumper to sponsor, the YAC has organized to upcoming promotional events.
The first event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at House of Flavors Restaurant, and the second will be from 5 to 8 p.m. April 19 at Culver’s.
“The restaurants will donate a portion of the proceeds from the event toward this year’s Lake Jump on April 22 at Stearns Park,” YAC president Olivia Klevorn said. “This is also an opportunity to sign up to jump or sponsor a jumper or give an additional donation toward the cause. It’s also hopefully good advertising for the Lake Jump itself, so we can convince a few more people to get involved.”
The Pennines from Heaven Foundation has pledged to donate up to $30,000 in matching funds to the YAC.
The mission of YAC is to discuss different issues facing young people in the area. The council then provides feedback and recommendations for grant ideas to the Community Foundation for Mason County. Rich and Beth Kirby, both teachers at Ludington Area Schools, are the advisors for YAC and they currently work with 21 student members who represent schools across Mason County.
“Our mission in YAC this year is to support teen mental health,” Klevorn said. “We conducted a needs assessment of all the high schools in Mason County a few years ago, and the top concern amongst everyone was academic stress and mental health.”
Anyone looking to donate to the Lake Jump or to sign up to jump, can do so right up until the event at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at Stearns Park beach. Additional information about the Lake Jump, YAC and how to sign up or donate can be found at www.lakejump.org.
“We were very excited when we found out we would be this year’s beneficiary,” Klevorn said. “YAC has supported the Lake Jump by getting pledges and jumping since before I was even on YAC, so it’s exciting to see it come to us this year.”
The council meets during the school year to discuss different issues facing young people. YAC is currently working on a PSA to support its mission, as well as continuing regular spring and fall grant rounds to support the issues identified in the needs assessment.
“We’ve got a few projects in mind with the funds raised,” Klevorn stated. “The first few thousand dollars will go towards creating a PSA on teen mental health that will be posted on social media and shown in the Ludington movie theater from July to September. All other funds raised will go toward building our endowment, which is where YAC gets its grant budget every year, so we can give more back to the community each year.”