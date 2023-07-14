Before boats even left the dock Friday, a quick lightning storm rolled through the area in the early morning causing a half hour delay to the start of both the youth and ladies pro/am tournaments during day four of the Ludington Offshore Classic, according to Brandy Miller, president of the Chamber Alliance for Mason County.
Wind and waves ranging from 1-3 feet greeted the fisherman in the morning before calming down for a good day of fishing.
There were 15 boats that competed in the youth tournament on Friday. The youth this year worked in teams and could catch up two five fish. In past years each youth participant weighed in a single fish, and the biggest fish won the event.
Friday prizes were given away for the team with the biggest fish and for the team with the most weight combined for up to five fish.
Winning the youth tournament was Ludington’s own Triple Trouble with a five fish weight of 95.10 pounds for the morning.
Nick Prater was the captain of Triple Trouble during the youth tournament and said they did have a plan going into the day.
“We went north and went to the bank,” he said. “(Go) deep and wake up some big boys, that was my plan. We were just fishing for big fish.”
Prater said it paid off his youth crew caught nine fish including one king salmon weighing in at more than 22 pounds.
Prater joked that the kid worked hard for their fish.
“We mainly had diver bites today,” he said.
Micha Schmidt, captain of Hiatus, said the day started out a little windy and a little rough and it stayed a little bit windy and a little bit rough.
“We kept the kids comfortable and we put them on a nice troll and they had a good time and caught a nice fish,: he said. “It was great.”
Hiatus finished in third place with a box weighing in at 64.85-pounds. They also finished in fifth place for big fish at 18.5 pounds.
Living the Dream took third place with a weight of 73.8 pounds.
Offshore Classic Ladies Pro/Am tournament also fishes on Friday
A total of 67 boats competed in the one day tournament — 34 in the amateur division and 33 in the pro division. The rules were a little different than that of the youth tournament. The ladies could catch a five fish limit; only three could be king salmon and two had to be a trout species.
In the pro division team Underdog took home the top honors with a box of fish weighing 73.95 pounds.
A boat out of Michigan City, Indiana, and captained by Josh Wilson had a great day.
“It was a little windy with one-to-three footers,” Wilson said. “We have been pre-fishing since Monday. The crew was great, they did all of the work themselves, we were nervous watching them net that big king.”
The king Wilson is referring to happens to be the biggest king caught in the first four days of the Ludington Offshore Classic. The king weighed in at 29.35 pounds.
Taking second place in the pro division was Sportsman and third went to Silver Addiction.
In the amateur the winning boat was O-FishL-Business, out of Ludington, with a five fish weight of 47.55 pounds.
“It was rough when we first started off and our ladies stuck to the plan no matter what the weather threw at us,” said Cara Waite. “We just rolled with the rough waves and dealt with it.”
Waite was excited about getting the five fish. She said it is always hard to get the alternate species.
“We weighed in three salmon and two lake trout.” she said. “Our team has fished the Ludington tournament since the beginning.”
She said this is third favorite tournament of the whole year. And it is always nice to win at your home tournament.
Second place went to Reel Rebel and third place was Ole Glory.