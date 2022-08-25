PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Multiple gunshots rang out near the gym, while groups of people were playing basketball to the tune of “Uptown Funk.”
In a few seconds, they had all evacuated outside, and moments later, the gunman entered the gym.
With multiple of his victims laying on Ludington Elementary School’s shiny, new flooring, the gunman fired three more shots.
About three minutes after the first shot was fired, a Michigan State Police trooper was the first on the scene. The gunman shot himself on their arrival.
Law enforcement and emergency personnel spent the next 15 minutes clearing the building and tending to the wounded.
And when it was all over, everyone involved lined up on the bleachers for a group photo, their third practice exercise of the day complete.
Law enforcement, emergency personnel, school workers and volunteers — 247 people in all — spent most of Thursday doing drills at LES to respond to an active shooter.
The drills tested everybody’s ability to react to the scene, arrive there quickly, eliminate the threat, establish safety and help the injured.
But also being tested were security measures at the new school, which opened earlier this year.
Three drills took place: two in the morning and another for the media to observe in the afternoon.
The first scenario simulated a shooting during class time, with some people locking down their areas and some evacuating.
The second involved “unstructured times” of the day, with some people on playgrounds and some inside.
And the third, which the media observed, took place in the gym during a mock after-school gathering, which is a type of shooting that is “a growing trend nationally,” according to a handout given at the event.
“Victims,” some of them mannequins, were pre-posed around the area before the shooting began.
As law enforcement arrived, toting plastic guns, the injured called for help. Once the scene was secure, officers tended to their fake wounds with medical personnel still en route.
Overall, the law enforcement responses were “great,” said Sheriff Kim Cole.
He said the various law enforcement agencies worked well together, clearing rooms with mix-matched pairings so that “other than the uniform, you would never have known that they were separate agencies.”
One thing that Cole said “went a little sideways” was a door that wouldn’t open with the proper swipe card due to “a little bit of a hinging issue.”
The school is outfitted with “lock-out buttons,” said Superintendent Kyle Corlett, that can shut wings off from each other and protect students behind “several sets of doors.”
“One of those doors was jammed, and we’ll fix that, but that’s why we do these drills,” he said.
Active shooter exercises have been held in the county before, but this was the first with the sheriff’s new Rescue Task Force.
The task force, formed about four months ago, “incorporates fire and medical,” and focuses on “getting medical personnel to the victims as quickly as possible.”
Tom Johnson, assistant fire chief in Hamlin Township, said the medical responders were “a little shaky on the first exercise,” but “did some fine-tuning” and consistently improved throughout the day.
It’s those shortcomings that the day was all about, said Jeff Mount, superintendent of Mason County Central Schools.
“(The training) exposes some of your weaknesses, so we can correct those and … make us a harder target,” he said. “Anybody who says that’s a waste of time, baloney. You’ve got to prepare.”
Corlett said it’s a “relief” to know that his own two children’s teachers participated in the drills.
“All 2,000 students at Ludington, I view as my own kids,” he said. “I want to know that they’re safe.”
Cole said organizers are going to have a roundtable meeting to digest the data gathered from the drills and plan the next steps to improve.
“Additional exercises will be planned to continue the effort of making Mason County a prepared and ready community,” according to the handout.