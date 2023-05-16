PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Pop quiz. That’s how Michigan Supreme Court Justice Brian Zahra started his keynote speaker of the Mason County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day dinner hosted Monday at Scotty’s.
“I simply do not believe our law students study the state and U.S. constitutions,” Zahra said, before going into his quiz of the audience members.
That’s when Zahra started into his quiz about the constitution and the 27th Amendment — an amendment that states that pay raises for members of Congress don’t take effect until after the next election. He outlined how an average grade on a college paper and a whole lot perseverance led to the passing of the 27th Amendment.
He said, though, there are lessons to be learned about the constitution and other amendments, too.
“I believe popular culture has caused us to look at the First Amendment in a rather myopic and restricted way,” he said.
Zahra spoke of how religious beliefs should be a part of the political process.
“The Supreme Court of the United States has never declared there must be a total disconnect between government and religion,” Zahra said during his address. “In fact, the Supreme Court of the United States opens court with the words, ‘God save the Supreme Court of the United States.’”
He went over the history of creation of the U.S. Constitution, and along with the Bill of Rights. But he also went over the 27th Amendment.
“(Gregory) Watson originally planned to write about proposed amendments that were never ratified,” Zahra said. “Upon a closer reading of (James) Madison’s original Second Amendment, Watson realized that unlike more recent attempts to amend the Constitution which had a window to complete the amendment ratification process, Madison’s proposed Second Amendment was still alive.
“There was no language to close the window on ratification.”
Watson received a ‘C’ by a teaching assistant, and a professor. Watson then went to work on getting the amendment passed. Maine took up the amendment and passed it in 1983. He continued to work, Zahra said, until three states were left to ratify the amendment.
“On May 5, 1992, Alabama and Missouri ratified it, and two days later, May 7, 1992, the great State of Michigan voted for ratification making it the 27th Amendment and the last amendment to our United States Constitution,” Zahra said.
He believed the 27th Amendment was misconstrued as much as the First Amendment. Because of misunderstanding what the First Amendment states and what it allows for, Zahra said people of faith are finding themselves under attack.
“A good many people are faith-shamed from expressing their values in the public square,” he said. “Sadly, all too often, people of faith give up their firmly held moral beliefs because they have been trained to not discuss our moral beliefs in public.
“This is wrong. People of faith must be confident in their First Amendment right to free speech.”
Zahra said, too, that the premise of a separation between church and state are is one that is misunderstood, similar to the now 27th Amendment.
“The phrase comes from correspondence from Thomas Jefferson to the Baptist of Danbury, Connecticut, a minority religion in Connecticut, a state that endorsed congregationalism as the state religion,” Zahra said. “While in the Virginia legislature, Jefferson authored the Virginia Religious Freedom Act. He was outspoken opponent of state-endorsed religions.”
The Baptists sought out Jefferson, and the then-president responded, Zahra said.
“The First Amendment a wall of separation between church and state,” he said. “Jefferson was not in any way suggesting that the public policy or preferences of religious people must not enter in public debate…
“Taken in proper context, Jefferson meant that the federal constitution protects against the endorsement of religion by the federal government,” he said. “Jefferson envisioned a day that the same would apply to the original states… The First Amendment was written to keep government from endorsing a particular religion while permitting of diverse faiths to have the ability to practice the religion of their choice.”
Zahra said those who tell others to hide their faith-based morals and outlook when discussing public policies shouldn’t.
“People of faith should not be ashamed to exercise their free speech rights to opine on the significant policy choices of the day,” he said. “That your policy preferences are consistent with your faith are nothing to be ashamed of.”
Zahra was introduced by Stephen Markman, former Michigan Supreme Court chief justice.
Sheila Genter, the chair of the Mason County Republicans, welcomed the attendees, a mix of local and state officials, party officials from in and around Mason County and many more. Joseph Fox, 101st State Representative from Fremont who represents the eastern quarter of Mason County, gave the invocation.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole got the program started, and a trio of scholarship winners read aloud their essays. They were Brooke Wood and William Chye of Mason County Central and Ludington’s Levi Laman.
Following Zahra’s address, Nikki Snyder and Lindsey Nelson each spoke. Snyder is a member of the state board of education and is a candidate for U.S. Senate. Nelson is a member of the Great Schools Initiative, an organization that describes itself as a non-profit organization works on educational initiatives “to transform declining schools into highly effective teaching institutions.”