The Ludington City Council will be considering a few language changes to its zoning ordinance and a change in parking when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday via a video-conference.
The meeting will hosted via the video-conference application Zoom. Participants may use the video-conference application to view the meeting or call (312) 626-6799 to participate via telephone. The meeting ID number is 856 7414 5340.
The council will consider changing the parking on the northern portion West Ludington Avenue between North Lakeshore Drive and Stearns Outer Drive from parallel parking to diagonal parking. In a memo to the council, Ludington Police Chief said the change will allow for eight parking spaces. Kozal said it would create more parking by the beach.
The council will consider revising a portion of its zoning ordinance for adaptive reuse of existing buildings. Currently, a building must be vacant before an owner can redevelop a property, and the amendment would allow for tenants to remain in a building while a property is redeveloped. A building, to apply, would also need to have existed for 30 years when an owner applies for a reuse. The limited commercial district would also be included for adaptive reuse.
Also out of zoning, the council will consider changing the ordinance to allow for converting single or two-family dwellings into two or three-family dwellings in the General Single-Family District as a special land use.
Three events will be before the council for consideration. One request is from Lighthouse Baptist Church to host a Worship in the Park event at 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 6, at Waterfront Park. It was initially pitched for Rotary Park, but organizers now are seeking Waterfront Park. Pastor Brian Blount, in a letter to the city, said the church will be adhering to all regulations for social distancing, having sanitizer stations and masks will be distributed if someone doesn’t have one. Blount wrote last year’s event drew 155 people.
The other two events are sponsored by Connexion Point. The first is a Recovery Awareness Walk scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 12. Connexion Point Special Event Coordinator Beth Kirby wrote to the council that she anticipated between 50-75 people attending the event, and patrons will be able to buy a sign in memory of or in support of someone in recovery. Connexion Point is seeking to use Rotary Park.
The second event is the Haunted Forest, which will change to a drive-through format at Cartier Park’s campground. Kirby wrote that those who participate in the Oct. 17 event will not get out of their vehicle. Connexion Point plans to have various scenes as a part of the Haunted Forest with some scenes “still” and others worked by two or three people with as many as six possible. Hand sanitizer will be provided and all volunteers will wear a mask. Those handling money for the fundraiser will wear gloves.