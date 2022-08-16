PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Adding a dirt bike track as a special land use in agriculturally-zoned lands was struck down, 5-1, during a meeting of the Mason County Planning Commission Tuesday night in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

Trending Food Videos