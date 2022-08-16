PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Adding a dirt bike track as a special land use in agriculturally-zoned lands was struck down, 5-1, during a meeting of the Mason County Planning Commission Tuesday night in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Colin DeHaan asked the planning commission to recommend adding the special land use. DeHaan would like to establish a track on property off of Conrad Road in Amber Township, but the additional land use would have affected all agriculturally-zoned land in Mason County where the county oversees zoning.
The discussion drew an overflowing crowd from the conference room and into the hallway with dozens standing or even sitting on the floor.
“I look at this as all of agriculture, not just on Conrad Road,” said Commissioner Janet Andersen before making a motion to not recommend the additional special land use. “While I understand there is a big community for this use, I don’t see it in an agriculture zone.
“When you’re looking for a commercial use like this, there is an area for that.”
Alan Neushwander, the sole dissenting vote, said before a motion was made that even if the recommendation was made to change the ordinance — and it also made its way through the Buildings, Planning, Drains and Airport Committee as well as the full county board — any permit application would then still need to be settled by the planning commission.
“I look at the special land uses already allowed in (agriculture). You look at airports and mud bogs (as special uses),” Neushwander said. “When you look at a mud bog, which is the closest thing to a dirt bike track, they can (still) propose a mud bog. I would actually support putting bike tracks in as an option for a special land use in (agriculture).”
There are 21 current special land uses for the agricultural zoning area, according to a report in the planning commission’s packet that was provided to the Daily News. Some are related to agricultural uses such as agribusiness and agritourism while others include golf course driving ranges, sand and gravel extraction operations, golf courses and mud bogging pits.
Dirt bike tracks are allowable in the highway commercial zoning district in the county, but no tracks exist in the county, according to the report.
However, the agricultural district is “designed for low intensity use due to the suitability of the lands for agriculture or forestry and historic uses of agriculture and forestry.” Other uses do involve agriculturally related business and tourism.
The planning commission also received 13 pieces written correspondence prior to Tuesday’s meeting from neighbors to the property — with all except one opposing the proposed change.
Many of the more than 30 people who commented discussed issues where it would be specific to DeHaan’s proposal on a 20-plus acre parcel on Conrad Road. Those opposed to the track discussed the noise, dust, traffic and roads. Those for the track discussed the benefits to the community they saw, from developing young racers, hosting races and an increase in tourists.
DeHaan said he sought the amendment to the zoning language because he was opposed to a potential solar farm — although no formal proposal has reached the planning commission or the county’s planning and zoning department, according to Mason County Zoning and Building Director Cayla Sanders.
In making his case for the change, DeHaan said he understands the opposition neighboring property owners have for the proposal. However, considering motocross is rapidly expanding where several area families compete — including Kelly Smith, who has done so professionally and spoke in support of the change — DeHaan wanted to build a track where kids can learn as well as bring in additional tourists to the area.
“We currently allow for mud bogs. It’s not my scene, but (the two motorized sports) draw the same amount of people and same type of noise,” he said.
Julia Chambers spoke out against the track, citing concerns over the environment as well as the recently updated master plan for the county where it seeks to preserve the open spaces of Mason County.
“We want a clean environment for us, for our children and for our grandchildren,” Chambers said.
Many of the neighbors asked the commission to consider the investments they’ve each made for the numerous centennial farms that dot that part of Amber Township as well as the elk ranch and a wedding venue nearby.
“These men and women invested in agriculture,” said Justin Coolman, referencing many of his neighbors by name. “It’s truly a gem of Mason County.”
Both proponents and opponents of the text change asked the commissioners to bear in mind the change being requested was for all zoned property in the agricultural district. Smith said most tracks he’s raced in the past were in similar settings as an agricultural one.
“The (agriculture) district, in my opinion, is where it belongs,” he said. “It’s actually the right fit, in my opinion.
“Whether it goes in this 24-acre parcel is not the question.”
Before voting on the proposal, commissioners Dennis Dunlap and Kim Halladay suggested a study committee work on where a dirt bike track might work best for Mason County. Dunlap said he saw the benefits of having a dirt bike track in Mason County, but the question became where. Dunlap suggested the group seeking a track should work with the Mason County Parks & Recreation Committee.
Commissioner Mike Shaw echoed that.
“I lament that not this many people were at our meeting (Monday) night,” he said, referring to a public meeting hosted by the commission of its five-year recreation plan update. He updated those who want the track to work with the commission.
Smith, in public comments after the public hearing and after much of the room cleared out, praised Dunlap’s idea, and yet stood by his stance that dirt bike tracks should not be in a commercial or industrial area but one zoned for agriculture.