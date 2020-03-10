The Zonta Club of Ludington is sponsoring a three-day, two-night research-based program for high-school girls who have a strong interest in STEM. Participants will eat, sleep and sail aboard the schooner Inland Seas while deeply exploring the functioning and health of the Great Lakes. The schooner will depart Suttons Bay on Thursday, July 23 and return to Suttons Bay on Saturday, July 25.
Participants will determine the thermal structure of the lake, and collect fish, plankton, water and lake sediment for analysis. They also record daily weather observations and report them to NOAA. With this foundation in Great Lakes limnology research, participants collaborate to design and complete a research project on invasive species or other topics of interest. Use a professional ROV to assist with collecting data for your research project. At the end of the trip, groups present their research to family members, peers and the general public who have gathered at the dock.
Shipboard life and the demands of sailing a traditionally rigged vessel are also important components of this experience. Students learn boating safety, navigation and sail handling. They assist the crew with all aspects of vessel operation, including hoisting and handling sails, plotting and steering a course, helping in the galley and standing watch. The shipboard experience builds personal leadership and cooperative teamwork skills.
The Young Women in STEM program is truly a life-changing experience for the young people who attend. This three-day sailing and research adventure opens their eyes to the realities of a career in the freshwater and STEM fields and forms our future scientists, mathematicians, designers and engineers.
Something magical happens when a student sits anchor watch aboard a 77′ traditional sailing vessel offshore of one of the beautiful islands around northern Michigan. Inland Seas believes the magic occurring aboard our ship today will inspire the solutions needed for protecting and preserving the Great Lakes in the future.
If you are a female student in the Mason County area in grades 9-11 with an interest in STEM, and have a willingness to actively participate in hands-on learning and work with others, contact us at ludingtonzontaclub@yahoo.com no later than March 13 to apply for this adventure. Applications will also be available at the schools.