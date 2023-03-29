Ed Lombard is making his final preparations, walking 3 miles every other day, as he gets ready to once again carry a cross from the end of Ludington Avenue near the Lake Michigan Shore to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville on Good Friday.
Lombard wants to extend an invitation to anyone who’d like to join him.
“I’m just seeing if people want to walk and reflect with me on Good Friday,” Lombard said. “People have seemingly forgotten what Good Friday is about.”
Christians believe Good Friday to be the day that Jesus carried his cross to the crucifixion site. Lombard replicates that journey by carrying a cross 8 miles, and he’s done it the past eight years.
“It’s exactly 8 miles from where I start to the door of the church,” he said.
The former truck driver — he retired last September — has been working on walking distances every other day in preparation for this year’s journey. Typically, no matter what the weather is, it takes Lombard roughly 4 to 4 1/2 hours to complete the journey.
His trek has become a tradition, drawing support from passersby.
“I’ve had a lot of people wave and honk their horns,” he said.
Lombard’s mother-in-law put together his costume, complete with a crabapple-thorned crown that surrounds a cap on his head. He’s warned children about the sharp thorns when they’ve gone to touch it.
Lombard plans to expand the walk a bit next year, incorporating 10 stops along the way to highlight the journey that Jesus took nearly 2,000 years ago.
Good Friday service at Our Savior Lutheran Church is at 7 p.m., enough time for Lombard to rest his weary legs and get something to eat before the service. He said he volunteers with the church the next day, too, and often looks for assignments where he can sit while resting from the journey.
The walk is hard, but he’s appreciative of the people he’s met over the last several years. He said there was a resident at Longfellow Tower a few years back who walked with him for much of the journey. He said she swore that she would do it, even as others around her showed their doubts.
Lombard starts his journey at noon Friday, April 7, near the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Stearns Outer Drive.