The start of the construction season began to show in downtown Ludington Tuesday as signs were posted indicating detours for James Street as a part of the Loomis Street construction.
During Monday’s Ludington City Council meeting hosted via the video-conferencing application Zoom, City Manager Mitch Foster said the city would be meeting with business owners along Loomis Street on Thursday about the work.
The project is being worked on by the Michigan Department of Transportation, and it will run from the intersection of Rath Avenue and Loomis Street to the intersection of Loomis Street and Delia Street.
The project is expected to run through September, according to
The street work isn’t the only one being completed this summer. The city also entered into a contract that allowed for MDOT to resurface Ludington Avenue from Rowe Street to William Street. The council approved a resolution allowing for Foster and City Clerk Deb Luskin to sign off on the contract.
