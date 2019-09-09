The ad hoc committee formed by the City of Ludington and its ordinances regarding marijuana will delay its report for public release until Friday, Sept. 13.
In a statement, Ludington Mayor Steve Miller said a proposed timeline for releasing the report was slated for today, Monday, Sept. 9.
“I apologize on behalf of the ad hoc Committee for the delay,” he stated in the release, citing formatting and editing issues. “However, we felt it best to submit a report we were fully confident with its content and delivery method.”
A portion of the report was to include a non-scientific survey of residents, ages 21 and older, in each of the six wards. The survey was prepared to ask for community input on the council’s potential decision. However, Miller stated the scheduling of volunteers was “not completed satisfactorily as had been hoped.”
Instead, Miller is soliciting citizen feedback, and that feedback needs to be directed to the city councilor representing the ward where they reside.
A committee of the whole public comment meeting will be at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16, at the Ludington Area Center of the Arts to seek more opinions.
“I encourage everyone with an opinion to take full advantage of the opportunity to speak directly to council on Monday, (Sept.) 16 at the public comment meeting at LACA,” Miller stated, “and/or, contact the councilors directly via email with remarks addressing the matter-at-hand.”
Miller stated the ad hoc committee would dissolve on Sept. 23. The city council is expected to take action on Monday, Oct. 14, as to whether to allow or not allow marijuana establishments within the city limits.