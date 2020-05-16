The Ludington City Council will be considering approving ways to assist local businesses in reopening as a part of its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, via the video-conference application, Zoom.
If using the Zoom application, the meeting ID number is 878 1636 5617. The meeting also allows for the public to listen and participate via telephone by calling (301) 715-8592 and using the same meeting ID number.
The city outlined its plans on how to reopen in an extensive press release that was a part of the city council’s agenda Friday afternoon — including bringing back its staff starting Monday.
The regular staffing for the city includes completing a screening form each day and wearing masks when engaging with the public and when they’re unable to stay six feet apart. Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the buildings, and sneeze guards are in place in the city’s buildings, too.
FARMERS MARKET
The city is looking at opening the farmers market on Friday, May 22, with many steps being taken to remind patrons, vendors and others of CDC recommendations as relevant to the market. That includes washing hands before arriving and leaving, placing portable hand sanitizer stations and requiring all vendors to have hand sanitizer.
Vendors are also being encouraged to round prices to the nearest dollar and encourage credit-card transactions, if possible. Plus, vendors are recommended to wear disposable gloves.
The city is encouraging social distancing by both vendors and patrons, and it will designate a single entrance and a single exit into the market.
CITY REOPENING
At or around June 1 — and the date may change — face coverings will be required when a sneeze guard or distancing is available at city buildings including city hall. The city will also be providing masks for any one-on-one meetings between a staff member and the public. Group meetings will be hosted in one of three larger rooms, and the city will provide masks for those in attendance, too.
The city is also expecting to return to hosting its council meetings, standing committee meetings and other board meetings in person, but in places where distancing can be observed.
The city plans to have a table in the lobby to facilitate election work 45 days ahead of both the August primary and the November general elections. The table will have a sneeze guard and hand sanitizer.
Once the public restrooms and marina restrooms and showers are reopened, they will be cleaned and sanitized twice daily. Plus, the facilities will be checked two to three times per day for supplies including soap and hand sanitizer. Facilities that are left in poor condition could be closed if problems persist.
SENIOR CENTER
The Ludington Senior Center also has a long list of requirements that will be new once it reopens — and that, too, has yet to be determined.
Entries will be from the east only, and participants will be required to wear a mask while also using hand sanitizer when entering and exiting. The receptionist will be signing in guests into activities, the water fountain will be allowed to be used and the lobby’s coffee pot and cups will be removed.
Fewer participants will be allowed for exercise classes and markings will help ensure proper distancing. Participants will need to call ahead to reserve a spot, equipment will not be stored on-site and classes will be 45 minutes so staff can take the remaining 15 minutes to sanitize the room.
