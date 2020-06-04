Two Ludington residents were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Sherman Township.
David Fulton, 70, and Cynthia Fulton, 67, received serious, but non-life threatening injuries in the 1:31 p.m. accident according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. They were transported by Life EMS ambulance to Spectrum Health Ludington. No other information was available about their treatment or conditions.
The accident occurred when David failed to stop at a stop sign at the Custer and Sugar Grove roads intersection. He was traveling east on Sugar Grove Road.
The Fulton vehicle was then struck by a northbound pickup truck driven by Bret Kessel, 33, of Branch, who was not injured.