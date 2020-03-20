The City of Ludington announced Friday night that it hired Tim Kozal as the new police chief and Jamie Hockemeyer as the new water plant superintendent.
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster made the announcement Friday night.
Both were offered the respective positions, according to a press release, and each accepted pending background checks and physicals for both positions.
"Both of these individuals have a diverse background of experience and knowledge that they will bring to the Ludington team to help lead our organization into the future," Foster stated in the release.
Kozal is the current public safety director for the City of Manistee. Kozal has spent six years as a police chief, and he has 23 years of experience in a larger police department handling duties such as SWAT, drug enforcement and medical first reponders. He owns a bachelor's degree in law enforcement with additional training in firefighting, policing and thermal imagery.
Hockemeyer is the water plant superintendent for the City of Mount Pleasant. He has been a superintendent for a water plant for two years, and he has experience with both surface water and well water facilities. He spent two years for the the state's Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) in its environmental quality section and on the Flint response team. He owns a bachelor's degree in biology with certifications from EGLE in treatment and distribution.
"They both showed excitement for the respective positions, and I am excited to get them introduced to the community," Foster stated in the relrease. "Start dates for both positions are yet to be finalized but look to be towards the end of April as well as an open house for the community to come in and meet both gentlemen if able to be held."