A Ludington man was arraigned Sunday on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct first degree and delivery of a controlled substance to a minor following an arrest Friday.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested Devonta Gene Young, 25, of Ludington, at 2:36 p.m. Friday near the intersection of First and Crowley streets in the City of Scottville on a warrant from the Ludington Police Department for the two charges, according to a report from the office.
The delivery charge was an allegation of giving marijuana to a minor.
He was arraigned Sunday on the charges. Bond was set at $10,000, cash/surety. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 27. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.