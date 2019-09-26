A Ludington man charged with possession of methamphetamine was sentenced to jail time and probation before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Jeromy Richard Sobers, 43, was sentenced to one year in jail, with six months of the sentence to be served now, and was placed on probation for 30 months on the conviction on the meth charge as well as being a habitual offender, third offense. The rest of the jail time will be served at the court’s discretion.
