A Ludington man was given jail time for delivering drugs to an undercover police officer Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Thomas James Robinson, 39, 1006 Olmstead St., previously pleaded guilty to delivery of less than 50 grams of heroin, possession of less than 25 grams of fentanyl and being a habitual offender, second offense.
He originally faced charges in two separate criminal files for maintaining a drug house; a second count of delivery of less than 50 grams of heroin; delivery of less than 50 grams of fentanyl, and being a fourth-offense habitual offender. Those charges were dismissed in a plea agreement.
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski sentenced Robinson to concurrent terms of one year in jail, with eight months to be served up front and credit given for time served Robinson has already served the jail time. He has been incarcerated since is arrest last May. He was also placed on probation for two years and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $360 to the State Sheriffs Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). He was ordered to $1,236 in fines, costs and other court fees.