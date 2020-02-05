A charge of domestic violence and interfering with a communications device landed a Ludington man time in jail and probation following his sentencing in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Anthony Nelson Cole, 48, 206 S. Jackson Road, was sentenced to concurrent terms of one year in jail, with three months to be served up front, and credit given for thee months already served. He was also placed on probation for one year.
For more of this story, please purchase a print edition or buy access to our online e-edition.