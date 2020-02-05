A Ludington man was sentenced to time with the Michigan Department of Corrections for stabbing a woman during an argument in 2018 at the Lake Michigan Recreation area.
Mark Edward Scheuer, 49, 406 E. Stray St., was sentenced to concurrent prison terms of 30 months to 10 years in prison with credit for 299 days already served and for a felon being in possession of a firearm and 30 months to 8 years in prison with credit for 276 days already served for assault with a dangerous weapon.
He had previously entered a plea of no contest to the charges.
Despite a plea from Scheuer, and his attorney Al Swanson, for leniency, Judge Susan K. Sniegowski said that Scheuer’s background and criminal history presented a grave concern to her.
For more of this story, please pick up a copy of our print edition or buy access to our online e-edition.