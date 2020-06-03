A Ludington man was sentenced to jail time and probation for charges of impaired driving and possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
The proceedings were conducted via Zoom, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Present via Zoom were Judge Susan K. Sniegowski, the Mason County prosecuting attorney, defense attorney Cory Rickett and the defendant.
Joel Aaron Kirkbridge, 33, 3160 S. Morton Road, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, with the court dismissing the double penalty offense notice upon his plea. He also pleaded guilty to the impaired driving charge.
He was given jail credit on the charges of 178 days on the impaired charge and 33 days of jail credit on the drug charge. Kirkbride was charged following an incident Dec. 8, 2019 in Pere Marquette Township.
