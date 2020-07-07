A Ludington man was sentenced to jail time, probation and community service for a third conviction of drunken driving, a felony, in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Shawn David Lange, 38, of 3781 W. Hidden Forest Drive, was sentenced to one year in jail and five years probation for the drunken driving charge, as well as being ordered to perform 480 hours of community service work. He was ordered to serve 90 days in jail, with seven days to be served now, and was given credit for seven days already served. The rest of the one year term will be served at the court’s discretion.
The prosecutor and defense attorney, both expressed their concerns to Judge Susan K. Sniegowski about Lange’s myriad of health issues.
Paul Spaniola, Mason County prosecuting attorney, did remind the court that Lange had some serious alcohol and substance abuse issues over the past 20 years. But added that he felt the jail time and probation coupled with Lange’s health issues was appropriate. Lange will also have constant remote alcohol monitoring through the state and must pay $30 a month for the service.
Becky Lederer, defense attorney, said she did not object to anything Spaniola had said and felt the sentence was appropriate.
“The guidelines for felony drunken driving are 12 to 24 months in jail but those are only advisory,” the judge said. “I feel the sentence I’m rendering is fair.”
Lange was also sentenced on a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident. He was ordered to serve 90 days in jail, with seven days to be served up front and credit given for seven already served.
He was ordered to pay $983 in fines, restitution and other court fees.