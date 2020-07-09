A 28-year-old Ludington man was sentenced to jail time and probation for resisting and opposing a police officer Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Elesar Esparza Jr. of 5634 W. Johnson Road appeared in court Tuesday via a Zoom conferencing call amid the current pandemic.
He received concurrent sentences of 18 months probation and one year in jail, with four months to be served immediately and the rest to be served at the court’s discretion. In addition to the resisting and opposing a police officer charge, he had been additionally charged with an attempted resisting and opposing a police officer charge.
His defense attorney, Becky Sue Lederer, said her client was a “good guy” when he wasn’t drinking.
“He has some recurring mental health issues,” she said. “And when he mixes those things with alcohol he gets in trouble. When he’s not drinking he really is a good person. Hopefully he can get past this and get his life on track.”
Lederer said that he has been receiving mental health counseling and has complied with what counselors have asked him to do.
She did not dispute instances that Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola brought up of Esparza getting in trouble when he was previously on probation. She said her client was ready to get help and comply with continuing his counseling through Community Mental Health and substance abuse counseling.
Judge Sniegowski ordered that he continue with that counseling and that he must comply with what is expected of him through that counseling.
Sniegowski said the guidelines for the resisting and opposing charge were 2 to 17 months incarceration and on the attempted charge the guidelines were 0 to 17 months incarceration.
Esparza was ordered to pay a total of $673 in fines and costs and other court fees.