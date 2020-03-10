Christopher Joseph Sekenske Jr., 24, of 2041 N. Jebavy Drive, pleaded guilty to fleeing from Ludington City Police officers Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Sekenske was arrested following a Dec. 9, 2019, incident in Ludington at which time he was arraigned on charges of fleeing a police officer — third degree, a count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a count of habitual offender supplemental warrant. He pleaded Tuesday to assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and fleeing a police officer, fourth degree.
Judge Susan Kasley Sniegowski accepted his plea and set a sentencing date for April 21. Upon his plea to the two charges, charges of him being a habitual offender and two other counts of him fleeing and eluding a police officer, third degree, will be dismissed.
He was remanded to the Mason County Jail to await sentencing.